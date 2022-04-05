New pharmacy offering affordable medicine opens in Winston-Salem

The medication you need but can't afford is now available. Patients can go see their provider or their dentist and then pick up their medication after.

The United Health Center opened a new pharmacy off Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

People who need their prescriptions filled can go to this new pharmacy without worrying about insurance or how they're going to pay for it. It will cover thousands of uninsured patients in Forsyth County.

The pharmacy is inside the United Health Center's clinic. So, now when people see the doctor or dentist, they can walk down the hallway and pick up their meds.

"We are really excited to be opening the organization first pharmacy, we started this process in May, so it took us around 10 months from start to finish," the UHC Director of Pharmacy, Dr. Raven Scales said. "This pharmacy will provide patient who don’t have insurance or who have insurance but don’t have affordable co-pays to be able to afford their medication."

It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

