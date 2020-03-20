GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Salisbury VA Health Care System is no longer allowing visitors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health care system said in a release they are committed to protecting staff and patients and limiting the spread of the COVID-19 transmission by taking preemptive precautions.

No visitors are allowed with inpatients or outpatients except for compassionate cases, such as an end-of-life situation. These will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The medical center provides health care needs to veterans. Primary and secondary inpatient health care is available to more than 287,000 veterans living in the Central Piedmont Region of North Carolina, according to the center's website.

The release further said veterans and staff are encouraged to take preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

For more information about the Salisbury VA Medical Center visit their website.

