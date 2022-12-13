Seasonal Depression: Light box therapy and other treatments

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) impacts millions of Americans every year. Health experts say a light box is an effective form of treatment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler temperatures and the end of daylight-saving time means shorter days and less sunlight. These adjustments can trigger Seasonal Affective Disorder more commonly known as SAD. Some of the symptoms include being tired, sad, or losing interest in activities you used to enjoy.

Dr. Nannette Funderburk is a psychotherapist and co-owner of the Social and Emotional Learning Group in Greensboro. She said a light box could be a solution for some people struggling with SAD.

“It kind of mimics daylight or it mimics sunlight,” Dr. Funderburk said. “You want to expose yourself to that light. Oftentimes it will be said to do that in the morning. You start out in the morning or whatever the beginning of your day is for about 30 minutes and then you may come back and do it periodically during the day at other times."

Dr. Funderburk said the light box should provide an exposure of 10,000 lux of light and produce as little U-V light as possible. For those who have an additional disorder, she recommends checking in with a mental health professional before purchasing a light box.

“Especially for bipolar disorder, sometimes it can trigger a manic phase and that’s not what we want, so check in especially if you have another type of disorder or are on certain medications,” Dr. Funderburk said.

Dr. Funderburk says outdoor exercise like a 30-minute walk, therapy, and antidepressants can also help treat SAD.