Triad hospitals urge the use of emergency departments for true emergencies only

Wait times for non-life threatening injuries can be two to three hours or longer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hospitals around the Triad are asking communities to only go to the emergency room if it is a true life-threatening emergency.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health, and Novant Health are asking people to consider virtual care, primary care, and urgent care for non-critical care.

“If you experience chest pain, trouble moving an arm or leg, trouble speaking, or have a traumatic injury, you should call 911 immediately or go to your nearest emergency department,” said Dr. Chad Miller, chair of emergency medicine at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. “We know that seconds count and even the slightest delay in getting care for heart attacks, strokes, and other true emergencies can lead to life-long disability or death.”

Conditions such as eye infections, skin problems (minor burns, rashes, and insect bites), cold/flu/allergy symptoms, muscle or joint pain, cuts, or injuries where X-rays may be needed, can best be cared for in doctor’s offices or urgent care clinics, and in many cases, can be triaged or handled entirely through a virtual visit.

Patients who come to the emergency department for non-life-threatening injuries can face a wait time of two to three hours or longer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.