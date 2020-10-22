x
After 85 days in the hospital, Kernersville man recovers from COVID-19

Doctors said he had a one in five chance of living according to Leigh Thompson and are calling his recovery a 'miracle.'
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Leigh Thompson of Kernersville said her husband was recently released from Duke University Hospital after a total of 85 days of medical treatment. 

Thompson said 64 of those days were spent in the the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

It started back in July.

After experiencing numerous symptoms, he first went to Forsyth Medical Center. Nine days later she said he was airlifted to Duke University.

Thompson said her husband was on a ventilator at one point and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine throughout his treatment. That is another form of life support. 

With COVID-19 visitation restrictions in place, Thompson couldn't see her husband in-person until August 11.

Thompson believes he caught the virus on the road because he's a truck driver. 

Thompson said doctors told her he had a one in five chance of living and are calling his recovery a 'miracle.'

He left Duke on October 14 in a wheelchair with his medical team cheering him on!