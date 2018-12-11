HOUSTON — Concerned citizens in north Houston are trying to rescue some puppies that have been in a manhole since Thursday.

Six of the eight puppies have already been rescued but the last two are now in a storm drain. The rescuers say they can hear those puppies so they know they're still alive.

"Unfortunately, they got scared and started moving away from us," said Rick D'Amico, one of the heroes trying to reach the puppies.

Members of an animal rescue group called Reggie's Friends said they've been calling for help since Thursday.

Crews from the Houston Fire and Houston Police Department came out Monday morning and popped some manhole covers, then left, according to the group.

The rescuers put a ladder into the water and are hoping to lure the pups to the area where the ladder is. But they think the puppies are now in two separate areas.

A KHOU 11 News crew stopped to help with the rescue.

