TRINITY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office said one person died and another person has serious injuries after a mobile home fire in Trinity.

It happened at a mobile home park on Old Mountain Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The injured person was transported to the hospital, officials said.

The Fire Marshal is at the scene and the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

