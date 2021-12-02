100-year-old World War II veteran gets COVID vaccine in Rockingham County

Prewitt says he has to wear a mask showing his age so people don't think he's still 21. He will turn 101 on March 23rd!

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — "100 years old ... Never looked so good!" That is what WWII veteran Paul Prewitt's mask reads.

"Since I look like I just turned 21 last week, I have to wear this to let people know I'm older than that!" Prewitt will turn 101 on March 23rd.

Prewitt recently got his COVID vaccine from Rockingham County Public Health. He said he would tell others to also take the shot and explained he "felt fine-fine" since he exercises and walks 30-minutes a day.

Along with Prewitt and also getting her vaccine was 79-year-old, Susie Prior, who said the Public Health Vaccination Clinic "was very organized, we're very thankful, we have to do our part to stop this."

Due to COVID precautions, the two celebrated Christmas together, just with their cat, Ms. Lilly.

During last year's Oct. 5th Rockingham County Board of Commissioners meeting, Chairman Mark Richardson, Vice Chair Charlie Hall, and others presented The Order of the Long Leaf Pine awards to Prewitt and to fellow centenarian Riley Rankin of Reidsville.

Prewitt, a former U.S. Army technical sergeant, was conferred a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honor by the French government. Rankin, also a WWII hero, was a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine “is presented to persons for exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty and which has made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina.”