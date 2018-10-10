FORSYTH CO. -- Forsyth County EMS confirms an 11-year-old girl died after being hit by a car while walking to school in Walkertown.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County School's confirmed that she is a student at Walkertown Middle School.

It happened just before 7:00 this morning at the intersection of Main and Depot Streets.

Please check bad for updates on this developing story.

