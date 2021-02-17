15 Things to do before the power goes out

Make sure you know what to do if you lose power in your home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With any storm, there's always a possibility of losing power. Remember, it could take days before power is restored to your home.

However, there are things you can do now to prepare your home to keep your family safe during a power outage.

Here's a list of 15 things to do before a power outage occurs at your home.

Build or restock your emergency preparedness kit, including a flashlight, batteries, cash, and first aid supplies. Plan for batteries and other alternatives to meet your needs when the power goes out. Make sure you have alternative charging methods for your phone or any device that requires power. For more information visit: Get Tech Ready Charge cell phones and any battery-powered devices. Know where the manual release lever of your electric garage door opener is located and how to operate it. Purchase ice or freeze water-filled plastic containers to help keep food cold during a temporary power outage. One key mistake to avoid if the power goes out in winter is to try to use the winter weather as an informal outdoor refrigerator or freezer. A refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if the door is kept closed. A full freezer will hold its temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if half-full). Keep your car’s gas tank full-gas stations rely on electricity to power their pumps. If you use your car to re-charge devices, do NOT keep the car running in a garage, partially enclosed space, or close to a home, this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Use a generator ONLY outdoors and away from windows. Do not use a gas stove and ovens to heat your home. Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges. Learn about the emergency plans that have been established in your area by visiting your state’s or local website so you can locate the nearest cooling and warming shelters. If you rely on anything that is battery-operated or power dependent like a medical device determine a back-up plan. For more planning information tips visit: Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities and Others with Access and Functional Needs Make sure you report a power outage!

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES