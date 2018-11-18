WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - A 16-year-old died after being shot Sunday morning in Winston-Salem.

Police found William Charles Simons in an apartment on the 5010 block of Eltha Drive after a reported shooting just after 3 a.m. Simons, of Winston-Salem, had a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and specific details haven't been released yet. Several people were around during the shooting and are cooperating with detectives. There are no charges pending as of Sunday morning.

