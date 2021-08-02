2 arrested during protest in Lexington over the weekend

According to Lexington police, officers arrested two people during an organized protest in front of the Davidson County Historical Museum.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were arrested over the weekend after using megaphones to amplify their voice within Lexington city limits, according to investigators.

According to Lexington police, officers arrested two people during an organized protest in front of the Davidson County Historical Museum in Uptown last Friday.

Investigators said before the two people were arrested, officers requested three other people to remove guns from where the demonstration was.

Officials said a police supervisor and two officers also told both people, before their arrest, that using a megaphone to amplify your voice is a violation of a City of Lexington ordinance.

About an hour after officers told them not to use a device to amplify their voice within city limits, both people who were arrested started using the megaphones again, according to police.

Police said it was then the same three officers returned to cite and release the two people for violating the noise ordinance.

Officers said the two people refused to give information needed to issue the citation, causing them to be arrested for violation of the noise ordinance and resist, delay and obstruct.

Police said while officers were trying to arrest the two people, the crowd became aggressive towards officers, many of them trying to stop officers from arresting one of the two people.

Investigators said given the size of the crowd, along with how aggressive the crowd was towards officers, prompted a request for backup.

It was then, almost 8 to 10 officers responded to help with the safety of everyone involved and with dispersing the crowd, according to investigators.

No other arrests were made and the two people who were arrested were both released on $1,000 unsecured bonds, according to police. They are scheduled to appear in court on August 24.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.