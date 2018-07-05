WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Two people have died in a shooting overnight in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting on the 2000 block of Saponi Village Court Monday morning. Officers responded to a call regarding a shooting just before 2 a.m. A man and a woman were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identities haven't yet been released.

Police will give another update on the case later this morning.

