1 pint from you, 3 lives saved. Give at the WFMY Holiday Blood Drive on December 14.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We can create a lot of things in the lab; synthetic diamonds, impossible beef products, a whole set of teeth, but there's something we all need and it's not able to be replicated in a lab. Blood. There is no substitute for human blood. From babies with cancer to trauma patients and folks with sickle cell, they all need blood.



I'm sure you've heard this said before, one pint of blood can save the lives of three people, but how does that really happen?

Here's how it works, for each pint there are four transfusable products:

red cells, platelets, plasma, and cryo-precipitate.

From every pint of blood, doctors can extract up to three of these products, thus saving the lives of up to three people who need different parts of the blood.

Get this, only 37% of the US population is eligible to donate blood. Every two seconds someone in our nation needs blood.

Help give the gift of life at the WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive.

We’re teaming up with the American Red Cross and the Greensboro Coliseum are teaming up on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 7 am to 7 pm at Piedmont Hall which is on the Coliseum grounds.

You can walk in whenever it's convenient for you or make an appointment online and know it fits into your schedule for that day.