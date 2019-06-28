GREENSBORO, N.C. — Registered sex offenders are not allowed to live with 1,000 feet of a school in North Carolina, but what about if their mailbox is right next to a school? It is happening in Guilford County. A few steps away from the mailbox of a registered sex offender is a sign marking the end of a school zone for Northern Guilford High.

By the numbers: 2 Wants To Know mesaured. The mailbox is 81 feet away from a bus parking lot, it's 492 feet away from the school sign and grass where sports teams practice. It's close enough that some neighbors are posting their concern on the Nextdoor app.

One writing: "The kids that live on our street are at risk. Somehow our justice system has let this man into this beautiful community so close to the kids at our schools."

And another added: "I know, it's a nightmare!"

While it may be a nightmare, the person is following the laws of North Carolina, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The Sex Offender Registration department said they were too busy for an on-camera interview. But added that there is no law in North Carolina requiring deputies to come out and check the 1,000 feet in person.

Instead Guilford County law enforcement uses the Geographic Information System mapping system to check compliance.

They measure from the property line of a school to the property line of where the sex offender lives. In this case it happens to be more than 1,600 feet away. The house is down a country road, with a lake in-between and a hike from the mailbox.

Mapping system used by Guilford County deputies to tell if a sex offender lives far enough away from a school.

WFMY Screenshot Of Guilford County Records

No standardized state measuring method.

Each county can also measure in different ways. Some like Guilford use a straight line, others measure by the path of the roads because they think it takes into account natural barriers like a lake.

And some measure from the offender's property line. Others from the walls of the house. It's so confusing, the UNC school of government posted a blog talking about how the law was open to "multiple interpretations."

That's because North Carolina law just says the sex offender may not reside "within 1,000 feet of the property on which any public or nonpublic school or child care center is located."

Compare that to a state like Kentucky which clearly spells out the measurement "shall be taken in a straight line from the nearest wall of the school to the nearest wall of the registrant's place of residence."