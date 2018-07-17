Green bean, kale, and apple chips. All those fruits and veggies are getting "snack-ified!"

But is the snack version actually healthy for you?

2 Wants to Know asked a Cone Health Dietitian about products that claim to be veggie or fruit infused.

They say it's all about the ingredients. The higher the item is on the ingredient list, the more of it you're actually getting.

We looked at a bag of veggie chips as an example. Yes, there is a potato in there. But to get to the other veggies that are advertised, we had to go down to the 6th and 14th ingredient.

So our dietitian says those snacks aren't actually bad, you just have to be aware of the overall nutrients you're getting.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY