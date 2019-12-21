ASHEBORO, N.C. — Support keeps coming in for a 9-year-old Asheboro boy with a heart condition. 4th Grader, William Sidebottom has seen Ferraris, Lamborghinis, cards, and gifts. Now, he’s even got a special delivery from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.



It was like a scene for a rock star. Sidebottom got to ride to school in a bearcat. Once he got there, he hopped in a Lamborghini as well as a shiny red Ferrari.

However, the surprises weren't done. Deputies and staff from the Randolph County Sheriff's office surprised William Sidebottom with a bearcat full of Christmas gifts and cards they collected.



Last week, William made a simple request for Christmas cards this year so he would forget about his medical challenges. Several members of the community responded, including law enforcement

Corporal Peter Beland said "I couldn't imagine going through what they are going through and just something that I felt need to be done and that the sheriff’s office is not about just arresting people and looking to get people in trouble. We do care about our community, and we do want to show it in any way we can."

William got a tour of the command center and rode to school in the bearcat. When he got there, he was greeted by cheering kids, and several exotic and classic cars. "It felt really cool, and I was saying ‘Wee woo wee woo’ and ‘Merry Christmas,’” said William.



The downtown businesses in Asheboro hosted card-making stations in their businesses. Those cards were delivered to William by none other than Santa Claus himself who ditched his sleigh for one of those fancy cars.

'His doctor said he's dying,' Mom of 9-year-old NC boy with a failing donor-heart asks for Christmas cards to cheer him up

