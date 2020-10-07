AD CHECK: Biden does not support defunding the police

Trump's ad shows a ringing phone at the police department with no one to answer the call. This is not what Biden wants to see happen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It seems like President Donald Trump's new ad is all over the airwaves.

"Due to defunding of the police department, we're sorry but no one is here to take your call," a women's voice says.

The ad goes on to claim: "Joe Biden's supporters are fighting to defund police departments." But rewind back and take a closer look. The ad says Joe Biden's SUPPORTERS are fighting to defund police. Some of his supporters are. That's true, technically. But it's also misleading.

On June 9, Biden told CBS News's Norah O'Donnell he does not support this idea.



"O'Donnell: Do you support defunding the police?

Biden: No I don't support defunding the police. I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency, honestness, and whether or not they are able to demonstrate that they can protect the community and everybody in the community."

In fact, Biden wants to give police more money. He's calling for an extra $300 million for re-training. He also wants national standards on the use of force including a federal ban on chokeholds.



Meaning this ad should serve as a calling to pay attention to the wording politicians use when making claims about their opponents.

We're also fact-checking claims made in Biden ads. Make sure you don't miss any of our ad checks by liking Ben Briscoe on Facebook.