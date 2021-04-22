Can you give blood after you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes, and you don't have to wait. The vaccine has no impact on blood donations.

It's a contactless system, with no manpower needed. Similar technology is being used to take your temperature in public places. You walk up to the screen, it scans you and takes your temperature.



The American Red Cross is using it at the blood donation sites and at blood drives.



Just recently a 2 Wants To Know viewer asked: Can I give blood after I have the COVID vaccine? How long do I need to wait?



“As long as you are feeling fine, the way you would be expected to feel when you're giving blood, not having any issues with fever, headaches you're fine to give blood after the vaccine, there's no waiting period,” said John Hughes, Executive Director of the American Red Cross.

Hughes went on to say the COVID vaccine is like any other vaccine, flu or measles, it doesn't affect blood donation.

When you go to give blood, be aware you will be asked which vaccine you received. The American Red Cross and the FDA simply want to keep track of it.

“What's needed right now is whole blood. We need folks to make and keep their appointments,” said Hughes.



At one point, COVID-positive folks were being asked to give convalescent plasma for coronavirus treatments, but not anymore.

“If someone is positive, if they have the anti-bodies, what we're doing is withdrawing the anti-bodies from the whole blood donation. That plasma from the whole blood donation is for that purpose,” said Hughes.