Hockey season is upon us, and you might be thinking about heading to Raleigh to cheer on the Carolina Hurricanes.

If you're worried about finding a good ticket price, look no further than with the help of Harris Teeter.

The grocery chain has partnered up with the Canes for 26 games this year called Harris Teeter night. You can save up to $30 on lower level tickets, or up to $15 in the upper level. All you need is your VIC card, and plenty of energy to cheer on the Canes.

There are 2 ways to save.

First, go to the Carolina Hurricanes website to pick out which game you want to go to. When select your tickets, apply the promo code VIC1920. Or if you want to pick up the tickets in person, just show up to the PNC Arena box office with your VIC card to receive the discount.