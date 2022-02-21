Cars & trucks worth waiting & paying for

From autos under $25,000 to the top tier in electric cars and trucks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — By now you’ve heard about the challenges of buying a new car, so if you’re in the market or you’re going to be in the market soon, you’ll want something worth waiting for, and paying for! – That’s where Consumer Reports can help with its list of the top new cars on the road today.

The Consumer Reports Cars team has sorted through data from more than 50 tests along with information about reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety to determine this year’s top vehicles.

“All of our Top Picks come standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. These safety features have been proven to save lives. And new for this year, top picks are also required to have standard highway speed automatic emergency braking," said Jennifer Stockburger, Consumer Reports Auto Expert.

If your budget is under $25,000 CR says the Nissan Sentra is a low-cost, high-value sedan.

CR considers the Honda Accord ($26,120-$38,050) the definitive family sedan, with a roomy interior, pleasant ride, and impressive fuel efficiency.

If MPG is the key to your heart, the Toyota Prius ($24,625-$32,920) will wow you with 52 miles per gallon!

“The practical Prius, and also Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, remain the benchmark for hybrids. In fact, it's been one of our top picks for 19 years," said Stockburger.

Nissan’s Rogue Sport was the top SUV under $25,000. It comes standard with key safety equipment that are add-ons for competing models.

Other SUVs on the list include the 3-row Kia Telluride ($33,090-$44,890), the Lexus RX, and Toyota’s RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid ($39,800-$43,125).

The Ford Mustang Mach-E ($43,895-$61,998) makes its debut on CR’s list. This pony blends being green with a fun-to-drive character and SUV versatility!