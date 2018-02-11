The online romance started in January when 65-year-old Roxanne Reed fell for someone she met on Facebook, who called themselves "Scott Humpal."

Reed claims the scammer started asking for money to pay medical bills, even though they never met in person, she sent the stranger more than $50,000 over 7 months.

When family members finally reported the scam, investigators allege that Reed, now out of money, had been plotting to kill her 88-year-old mother for the insurance money.

She's now been charged with several counts of fraud and conspiracy to commit murder with the "fake Scott Humpal."

The real Scott Humpal lives over 1,200 miles away in Corpus Christi, Texas. Seven years ago, Humpal's wife died in a plane crash. Soon after, he started receiving suspicious messages on Facebook.

"It just seemed odd because I didn't know them. So I'd send a message back and say do I know you? And they'd say yes I've been conversing with you on Christian Mingle or Match.com or something

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved