Caught on camera! The food delivery driver snaps a picture of the delivery & then takes the food.

Security camera video shows the driver dropping off the food, taking several pictures, and then driver picks the food up and walks off with it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A picture of food delivered outside the door of your office or home is common these days. No matter what service you use, the standard is a text or email with a picture showing the service did what it was supposed to do.

“I got the text notification the food was there, finished my conversation, and went outside to get my food and it wasn't there. I was so confused, I mean, they sent a picture,” said Cami Anthony, a News 2 co-worker, and food delivery customer.

The picture shows it's there in front of WFMY News 2. Anthony thought maybe someone at work picked up the food and brought it inside for her.

Nope.

So, what happened? Well, let's go to the video, we are a TV station, right?

The security camera footage shows the food delivery person setting down the bag, taking a picture, walking back to take another picture, and then picking up the bag of food and walking out of the shot.

“Watching the first time I was like, no she didn't. Then it was, oh, she did! She totally did, she walked away with my food! I was surprised, confused a little mad, but in the end, Door Dash did right by me and I got my food for the day,” said Anthony.

Door Dash allows you to report any issue, including if someone doesn't receive their order.

“As soon as I got on the app, the chat popped up and helped me resolve the issue. They offered to either refund me or send me the order again. I was hungry still and had no lunch, so I asked them to place and deliver my order again. The second driver was here and Door Dash called me too,” said Anthony.

The Door Dash site walks you through the “no order” process step by step. You don't have to have a video to prove what happened.

