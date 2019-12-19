With Christmas comes all sorts of scams.

One of the most common complaints this year are "Secret Sister" gift exchanges. This scam will likely tell you to buy a gift and send it to someone within a large group of people also in on the exchange. But there's a chance you'll never receive your gift.

Fake charities looking for donations online is also a big problem. Luckily there's a simple way to check and see if the charity you're about to donate to is legit or not.

Just head over the North Carolina Secretary of state's website and head over to the Charity page. From there, you can see a list of websites the secretary of state recommends to check real charities.

Scammers are also asking people to buy gift cards and in return, they say they will pay you back. But this is, of course, a scam too. So, make sure to check twice before handing over your money this holiday season.