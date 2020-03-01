When it comes to big appliances, do you just spin the wheel and hope whatever brand is on sale is actually reliable?

Consumer Reports crunched the data and now has its first-ever---Appliance Brand Reliability Rankings. To complete the survey, Consumer Reports asked members about more than 380,000 kitchen and laundry appliances purchased from 2008 to 2018.

Included in the top 6 brands, names like LG, Thermador and Ikea. In the good to very good category, you'll find GE, Kenmore, Whirlpool, Maytag, Frigidaire.

Consumer Reports

What was surprising, names like Viking and Jenn-Air are at the bottom of the list. Consumer Reports says it's important to look at the ratings, but go past that and see the reviews so you can really figure out which appliance is best for your needs.