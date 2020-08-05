Your budget has probably changed with the last 8 weeks.

You may have lost a job.

You may be spending more on groceries because you’re eating at home, but spending less on gas because you haven’t gone anywhere.

Just like your budget has changed, the government budget for the city or county you live in has changed too.

State treasurer Dale Folwell said to get ready to see services and taxes to possibly change.

Folwell said he sees “a tightening of the belt at the local level”.

“Local governments have the responsibility unlike federal governments,” Folwell said. “They have to have a balanced budget and that is going to put more pressure on local government budgets.”

The Local Government Commission Folwell is part of requires local governments to build in a savings cushion for unexpected problems.

Once governments take from those funds, they are then required to either cut services or raise the taxes of citizens.

Cities and counties are working to create their budgets for next year, which starts July 1.

