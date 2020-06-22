New North Carolina service connects healthcare and human services

NCCARE360 can help people deal with multiple aspects of the coronavirus pandemic.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Fighting the coronavirus requires an effort that the medical field alone could never handle. The disease has put people out of work, devastated finances, and caused some to even go hungry in North Carolina and the rest of the country.

That's why the governor's office has unveiled NCCARE360 to address some of those issues. The service connects healthcare services with community services for a comprehensive approach to care.

According to a press release, the website offers a free database of more than 10,000 local services in all 100 counties. Someone who's dealing with a coronavirus case for themselves or a family member can also get access to services to address things like food insecurity, housing instability, and even mental health all in addition to their medical help. NCCARE360 is a result of a public and private collaboration according to the Governor's Office.

Shane Goodson, the Executive Director of NC Community Action Association said, "NCCARE360’s coordinated and comprehensive shared technology platform saves time and money for community action agencies and families served. It’s a long-awaited game-changer for human service delivery organizations."