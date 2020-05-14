GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine a beautiful beach house rental. It's got your name on it, and your money. So can you still go?

Well, it's important to know that there's no legislation passed saying hotel, airline, or your vacation rental has to refund your money over giving you a voucher or company credit.

At the same time, may companies ave their own COVID cancelation policies. Some have extended it through the summer, some only cover reservations through a certain time.

For example, Mariott hotels have their cancelation policy at the top of their website. When you click the link it tells you about existing reservations, how you can cancel them up until June 30, and the policy for new reservations.

But there are several lines about how a refund doesn't have to be money. They can be vouchers depending on the location and could take up to 90 days.

We looked at Lewis Realty in Topsail Beach for vacation rentals. They warn guests to bring their own toilet paper and paper towels - and they're not joking, the beach stores are all out. But they also will no longer offer blanket refunds or postponements since there is no vacation rental ban. They can honor your reservation. So from now on, if you want to cancel you have to follow normal cancellation policies.

They may be open to you coming, but you may not feel comfortable. You also may not have the money to do it. If you agreed to their policy when you made the reservation, it stands.

That doesn't' mean you can't ask them to work with you. Can the state help you with a refund? it's possible. but you need to have your cancellation policy in writing. The state can go after companies that are not following their own policies.

