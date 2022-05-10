Did you know you're voting this time next week?

The primary is May 17, 2022. If there is a run-off it will be July 26. Greensboro residents go to the polls for sure in July.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 3 Things Right Now:



#1: Primary Election Day is May 17, 2022.

Early voting ends Saturday, May 14.



#2: You can only vote for the party you’re registered for. This is a primary election, meaning the ballot for republicans is different than the ballot for democrats.



So, what happens if you want to change your party affiliation?

“You're locked in right now because we might have a run-off in July, not for the Greensboro election, but another kind. However, after this election, you can change your party, but it is too late for this primary,” said Charlie Collicutt, Guilford Board of Elections Director.

#3: Who goes to the polls on July 26, 2022?

If you live in Greensboro city limits, you'll be headed to the polls to finalize the mayor's race and two city council seats, but all of us could be heading to the polls on July 26 if there is a run-off for any of the state races. We'll just have to wait and see.

Remember, even though races are often called on election night, the results aren't official until 10 days later.

“The final count, the ballots go to Canvass and then 10 days later it's official after an audit,” said Collicutt.

The canvas, the audit, is standard procedure. In most elections, you never even hear about it, it's only when the votes are close or contested.

You can look up your voting record and find a sample ballot for the upcoming election by using the NC Board of Elections Voter Search tool.