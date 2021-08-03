Emergency Broadband Benefit: How to get free or reduced-cost internet service

Any family with a child on free or reduced-lunch qualifies, but so does anyone who was furloughed or lost a job.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How does free or reduced-cost internet service sound? Thanks to a new temporary federal program, millions of Americans could qualify.

Consumer Reports reveal who’s eligible and offers tips that everyone can use to pay less for broadband service.

So who is eligible for this internet discount of up to $50 a month with the Emergency Broadband Benefit? You are if you’ve lost your job or been furloughed, have an income less than or equal to 135 percent of federal poverty guidelines, use assistance programs including SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline, or you’re a current Pell Grant recipient. Any family who has a child who gets free or reduced lunch is included.

And those who qualify can also get a one-time discount of up to $100 on a laptop, desktop, or tablet.

HOW DO YOU GET THE FREE/REDUCED-COST INTERNET?

First, check the website of the Federal Communications Commission to see if your internet provider participates in the program. There are three ways to apply:

 Contact your provider to learn about its application process

 Apply online at GetEmergencyBroadband.org

 Call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application

And if you’re not eligible, Consumer Reports says there are still ways to save on your bill. Buying your own modem or router instead of renting one from an internet company can help save you money in the long run. Just make sure the modem is compatible with your ISP. That’s something you can often find out on the provider’s website.