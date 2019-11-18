GREENSBORO, N.C. — As you were scrolling Facebook seeing what is going on, there's a chance your camera might have been looking back at you.

CNN says Facebook confirmed a bug in the system accidentally accessed the iPhone camera while scrolling. Now this only impacted iPhone users. Facebook confirmed the bug was "inadvertently introduced" and said they were going to fix it quickly.

Okay so that's the social media giant watching you, but what about listening to you?

You know those Instagram ads you see, after you just talked about something with your friend. The head of Instagram sat down with CBS this morning a while ago to offer two ways that can happen. He says it could be dumb luck or that you might be thinking about an item because you've already been seeing ads or people posting about it.