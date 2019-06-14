GREENSBORO, N.C. — You might have something special planned for Father's day on Sunday. But the day actually ranks behind mother's day for planned celebrations.



RELATED: 10 awesome gifts for Father’s Day 2019



The National Retail Federation says 76% of people plan to celebrate Father's Day. Compare that to 84% on mother's day. We also spend more on mom. $25 billion dollars compared to $16 billion for dad.

RELATED: A mother's love: Jacksonville mom accepts son's diploma while he's in ICU

Regardless of the holiday men planned to spend more than women. They planned to spend an average of $195 on mom compared to $139 on average on dad.

No matter what the most important gift qualities were the same for mom and dad. The gift should be cost-effective, convenient, create a special memory, and most importantly it should be unique.

RELATED: Mother and daughter battle blazes — and stereotypes about firefighting