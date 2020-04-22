Unemployment in NC is unlike anything it’s ever been. Since March, 705,000 people have filed for unemployment insurance benefits in North Carolina.



The max anyone can get in a week from the state is $350. But then there's federal unemployment and that is an extra $600.

Everyone who is qualified for state unemployment gets this federal unemployment payment ---- automatically. The payment is a flat $600 a week, every week.

Already $419,000,000 in federal payments have gone out to North Carolina folks already.

If you are self-employed, an independent contractor, a hairstylist and you didn't qualify for the state unemployment, the federal unemployment money is for you. You will get a flat $600 a week as well.

The state system is being set up right now, the estimated start date to take your claims is April 25th. But, you don't have to wait until then. You can file for unemployment assistance with the state now and do all the filling out forms. However, your claim won't get processed until the site is up and running.

A pro-tip on this: Don't apply during high traffic times. The system is overloaded. Waits until 11pm at night or around 6am.