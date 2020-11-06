Finding a job in 2020: resumes, cover letters & outsmarting job sites

Like everything else, how to write resumes and cover letters has changed. Here is how to set yourself apart.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The unemployment rate is 13.3%. We're talking about a lot of people out of a job and eventually a lot of people looking for a job.

It may have been years since you did a resume. And things have changed. Check this out the difference between a very standard resume and the revamped resume. There is no longer a job objective, but a summary. Damian Birkel, founder of Professionals in Transition explains the difference.

“A human resources manager doesn't care what your objective is. What they need to do is read your career summary, four or five sentences and be able to decide if they want to go on. And most resumes, a generous amount of time is 30 seconds.” Birkel says you need to catch their attention right away including adding your skills at the very top under your career summary.

And when it comes to your cover letter, “Everyone says where is that magic list of keywords? They don't exist. If your viewers want to make sure they use the right words 100% of the time in their letter, they need to insert two columns.” The left column should be the words you read in the job description. The right column should be your job history and skills. Marry the two and use them in the letter after the opening paragraph.