Fired in Greensboro & hired in Graham: answering questions about police background checks

An officer who Greensboro Police fired for "unnecessary" use of deadly force has been hired by Graham Police. 2 Wants To Know looks into the hiring process.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Some people are calling out their police department online. They're posting things like "We deserve real answers to our real questions – how does this happen?" and "please justify the hiring" of a new officer at the Graham Police Department. They're talking about an officer who Greensboro Police fired for "unnecessary" use of deadly force.

According to public records, Greensboro Police fired officer Doug Strader in 2020 for "unnecessary" use of deadly force after investigators said he shot at a car driving away. In October of 2020, Greensboro's City Manager wrote Strader saying: "The greatest responsibility that a police officer has is the obligation to use deadly force appropriately. I believe that given the circumstances of the night in question your use of deadly force against the driver and occupants of a fleeing vehicle were unnecessary and in violation of GPD Directive. A single mistake, error or lapse in judgment while using deadly force can have tragic and long-lasting consequences for our community. As a result, we have no tolerance for the misuse of deadly force."

Months later, on March 1st of this year, the Graham Police Department hired Strader. That Prompted several members of the community to ask on Facebook: "How does this happen" and "Please justify the hiring."

Here's what Graham police told 2 Wants To Know:



"We understand that there are some who have concerns about the recent hiring of Douglas Strader. We want to assure our community that the City of Graham Police Department has sound practices regarding recruiting, applicant processing, and background investigation. Our processes follow the best practices in law enforcement, as guided by the Commission on Accreditation on Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Our hiring methods have several layers, where not only one factor is measured. This process includes applicant interviews, board interviews, detailed reference checks, neighborhood visits, truth evaluations, drug testing, and medical and psychological evaluations from trusted medical professionals commonly used through the State of North Carolina. Each applicant is processed carefully and chosen with the community's best interests in mind. As with all Graham Police Department officers, Officer Strader is committed to upholding the values of professionalism, respect, integrity, and excellence as he serves our residents and those who visit the City of Graham."