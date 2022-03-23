AG Stein addresses price gouging concerns, TikTok investigation | 2 Wants to Know

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said high gas prices aren't always the result of price gouging.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices have soared in recent weeks. Many places in the Triad charged more than $4 at one point or another. That led to some complaints of price gouging.

We spoke with North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D) to help you understand the state's price gouging laws and what protections you have.

Price Gouging

Stein said North Carolina's price gouging laws take effect whenever there's a state of emergency. However, just because there's a high price, that doesn't always mean it's illegal.

Prices for gas stations have increased because the price of oil also went up. When a business charges more due to higher costs, the increase is legit.

That doesn't mean all high prices are legal. Stein said some may still overcharge.

You can report price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint with the NCDOJ’s office. The office will then review the complaints and possibly take action against a business.

TikTok Investigation

Stein recently launched an investigation into TikTok. He said he wants to determine if the platform violated any state consumer protection laws by putting children at risk.

Stein said his investigation will also focus on how many kids use TikTok and how much data the platform has on them.

Tax Season Scams

Stein said scammers are everywhere trying to steal your money. As tax day approaches, he warned of common scams circling around.

Stein said you need to make sure your personal information is protected. You can check to make sure a website is secure by looking for a lock icon and https:// in the search bar.

Stein warned scammers may try to call you posing as an IRS representative. He said the IRS likely doesn't have the time or manpower to make individual phone calls.

Stein said you should ask for the caller's ID and phone number. After you hang up, look up the agency's phone directory on their website and search for that number. You can also call the IRS to directly confirm the information.

Stein stressed you should never give up your personal information without confirming their identity. He also said if someone demands some sort of immediate payment, hang up.