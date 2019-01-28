GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tax season has officially begun, but paying a bunch of money to file your taxes may just not be an option for you. Some free tax help might be in order.

The IRS sponsors two programs. The volunteer income tax assistance program covers multiple groups. If you or someone you know is disabled, speaks limited English, or makes less than $55,000 dollars a year. You qualify for free tax help.

And if you're over 60 years old, you qualify for tax counseling for the elderly.

The IRS has a list of the nearest locations where you can get these free services. All you have to do is enter your zip code. They'll show you where it's at and when the services will be offered.

If you'd rather get free tax help online, H&R block is offering that for those who made less than $66,000 in 2018.

They're teaming up with United Way to create myfreetaxes.com. It uses the same software behind H&R block to process your taxes for free.







