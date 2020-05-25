Goodwill Industries: donations, shopping, and job help

Whether you're clearing out the clutter or you need a job or job skills help, they are a one-stop shop.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clearing out the closets, basement, attic, garage. You name it, people have been doing it since they’ve been at home during Covid-19. Goodwill Industries is ready to take your donations and keep you safe. And if you’ve been at home due to a job lay-off, they can help with that too. Their Career Services Program can help you with your resume, online interviews, and even job fairs.

Donations:

No contact drop-off. Just put your donations into the bins. Once the donations are in there, they are quarantined for several days before workers are able to go through them and sanitize them to get them out to the floor.

Donation Do's & Don'ts. You can't donate those old tube TV's. No one will buy them, so Goodwill no longer takes them. Also, believe it or not, Goodwill doesn't take pets. You can't drop off your couch and an unwanted pet at the same time.

Shopping:

Shoppers are encouraged to wear masks and there are X’s on the ground outside and inside the store to help with social distancing.

E-waste Donations: Got old computers, keyboards, any kind of e-waste? Bring it to Goodwill and they will clean off your information and then either recycle the parts or refurbish the items for others to use.

Goodwill Career Services

includes everything from in-house computer help if you have no access to the internet or a computer. There are also virtual classes for resume writing, Zoom interview skills, and online job fairs.

Goodwill Virtual Job Fair

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27

Sessions start every hour on the hour via Zoom! Meet various employers with full time, part-time, and seasonal job opportunities. Register NOW.

Featured employers include Goodwill, Alorica, Caring Hands Home Health Care, Synergistic Staffing, Hire Dynamics, Phoenix Home Care of Triad, Western & Southern Life Insurance, The Reserves Network, Burlington Police Department and US Enhanced Personnel. More employers TBA!

Make sure to dress professionally, find a quiet location, and test your equipment beforehand. If you need assistance with a resume or interview preparation, give us a call at 336-544-5305 or email careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.

What jobs are out there?

Goodwill Industries has an online JOB BOARD. There are dozens of companies, Goodwill included, that are looking for employees full-time, part-time, and temporarily as well.