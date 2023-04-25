Program helping teens and young adults get summer jobs in Guilford County

GuilfordWorks shares information about their upcoming ‘Police Chief’s 500 Jobs Initiative’ Success Fest.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Teens and young adults looking for summer jobs can meet with employers in Greensboro this weekend for GuilfordWorks 'Police Chief's 500 Jobs' initiative.

In its third year, the program aims to provide a structured summer work environment to people ages 16 to 24 in Guilford County.

Program details

The jobs initiative runs from June 5 through August 18. Once enrolled, young adults are assigned to a career advisor who introduces them to employers and helps them apply for as many positions as necessary until they are hired.

Participants must:

Complete a minimum of five career-readiness workshops during the employment term.

Abide by all rules and regulations for their appointed tasks.

Be supervised only by fully trained and qualified staff.

Not participate in any activity for which they have not been fully trained.

Success Fest

Young adults can learn more about the summer jobs program and meet some of the participating employers at GuilfordWorks' upcoming Success Fest.

Event details

April 22 (Saturday)

12 to 4 p.m.

Greensboro Cultural Center (200 N. Davie St., Greensboro)

Bring your resume and dress to impress

Register here

GuilfordWorks workshops for everyone

If you're not eligible for the summer jobs initiative or are looking for longer-term work, GuilfordWorks has free workshops available to you.

April 25

Interview Basics - Understanding the interview process, different types of interviews, what to expect and tips on how to prepare

1 to 2 p.m.

Emerging Workforce Center (301 S. Greene St., Greensboro) or virtual

Register here

April 26

Full-Day Workshops - Build Your Resume, Job Search Techniques, Professional Etiquette, Interview Basics

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each workshop lasts an hour

Emerging Workforce Center (301 S. Greene St., Greensboro) or virtual

Register here

April 27

Professional Etiquette - What to expect in the workplace, dress code and in-person manners