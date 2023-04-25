Program helping teens and young adults get summer jobs in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Teens and young adults looking for summer jobs can meet with employers in Greensboro this weekend for GuilfordWorks 'Police Chief's 500 Jobs' initiative.
In its third year, the program aims to provide a structured summer work environment to people ages 16 to 24 in Guilford County.
Program details
The jobs initiative runs from June 5 through August 18. Once enrolled, young adults are assigned to a career advisor who introduces them to employers and helps them apply for as many positions as necessary until they are hired.
Participants must:
- Complete a minimum of five career-readiness workshops during the employment term.
- Abide by all rules and regulations for their appointed tasks.
- Be supervised only by fully trained and qualified staff.
- Not participate in any activity for which they have not been fully trained.
Success Fest
Young adults can learn more about the summer jobs program and meet some of the participating employers at GuilfordWorks' upcoming Success Fest.
Event details
- April 22 (Saturday)
- 12 to 4 p.m.
- Greensboro Cultural Center (200 N. Davie St., Greensboro)
- Bring your resume and dress to impress
- Register here
GuilfordWorks workshops for everyone
If you're not eligible for the summer jobs initiative or are looking for longer-term work, GuilfordWorks has free workshops available to you.
April 25
Interview Basics - Understanding the interview process, different types of interviews, what to expect and tips on how to prepare
- 1 to 2 p.m.
- Emerging Workforce Center (301 S. Greene St., Greensboro) or virtual
- Register here
April 26
Full-Day Workshops - Build Your Resume, Job Search Techniques, Professional Etiquette, Interview Basics
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Each workshop lasts an hour
- Emerging Workforce Center (301 S. Greene St., Greensboro) or virtual
- Register here
April 27
Professional Etiquette - What to expect in the workplace, dress code and in-person manners
- 1 to 2 p.m.
- NC Works Career Center - High Point (607 Idol St.) or virtual
- Register here