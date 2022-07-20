Greensboro, you got a complaint? Tell it to the GSO Collects App.

There were more than 5,600+ submissions to the app in a year. How the process works.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Look at this picture included in the article. You probably recognize this as Wendover Avenue in the City of Greensboro. There's not much traffic on the road, nothing is on the road, but the issue is the tree blocking the exit sign.

What do you do about it? The answer, complain about it to someone who can do something about it.

The City of Greensboro has an app called GSO Collects. On the website, the city explains it this way:

Features include:

Collection day reminders automatically adjust to holidays and inclement weather. A Waste Wizard search engine you can use to find out what goes where. Broken trash cart? Pothole? Streetlight out? Report that through the app and skip waiting on hold to speak to someone.



It keeps you updated on when your trash and recycling collection days are, but it also has a button to report a problem.

There is a slew of options from Graffiti, malfunctioning street lights, roads and potholes, and overgrown residences.

When you click on one of them it will take you to a short form to fill out. You want to be detailed, but concise so the city can get the info they need to address the issue. What the problem is, and where it is are the main points.

Here’s the number of app submissions through the years: