What to replace or repair on your grill

There are five things to look at from the ignition switch to the grates, firebox, burners and hoses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether you’re a year-round griller or more of a seasonal barbecuer, now is a good time to take a look under the hood, so to speak. Even if you keep it clean and covered, grills don’t last forever. So when is it time for a new one? Consumer Reports reveals five signs it may be time to replace your grill.

No. 1: A firebox that’s cracked or rusted through. Not only is it not going to cook well, but it’s also unsafe. CR says there really is no fix for a damaged firebox. You’ll need to replace your grill.

No. 2: If a burner is pumping out uneven or yellow flames. That means there’s a clog and your grill isn’t getting as hot as it could. Clean the holes in the burner tubes with a toothpick. If the flames go back to blue, it’s fixed. If not, you can try new burners.

No. 3: Grates that are flaking or cracked. Flaking grates need to be replaced because flakes can actually break off and get into your food.

No. 4: Cracked hoses and connectors. If you’ve got a leaking or cracked hose, replace it immediately. The last thing you want is a gas leak near an open flame.

No. 5: An iffy ignitor. An igniter is a part you want to replace immediately when it starts to falter because gas can build up inside the grill.

The rule of thumb is if you tally up everything that needs to be replaced on the grill and it's half of what a new grill costs, throw in the towel and just buy a new grill.

CONSUMER REPORTS' PICKS FOR GRILLS

If you decide your grill needs replacing, CR has tested more than 500 models. A couple of standouts for price and performance are the Even Embers GAS8560AS, $400, and the Cuisinart 5 Burners Dual Fuel GAS2556AS (Walmart), $500

