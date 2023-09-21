Getting the Interview: Job recruitment in Greensboro and surrounding areas

GuilfordWorks and Graham Personnel Services help job seekers find the right fit.

U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in eight months last week as the labor market continues to show strength in the face of elevated interest rates.

U.S. applications for jobless claims fell by 20,000 to 201,000 for the week ending Sept. 16, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s the lowest figure since the last week of January.

HOW TO GET THE INTERVIEW

GuilfordWorks and Graham Personnel Services are two agencies offering help to candidates in the Piedmont Triad.





GuilfordWorks operates through its NCWorks Centers to match job seekers with meaningful work and training. The organization is hosting a career preparedness and hiring fair in Greensboro.

Northeast Greensboro Community Career Preparedness Workshops

When: September 23 | 10 – 2 pm

Where: His Glory Child Development Center (3223 Yanceyville St., Greensboro)

Northeast Greensboro Community Hiring Event

When: September 30 | 10 – 2 pm

Where: His Glory Child Development Center (3223 Yanceyville St., Greensboro)