Getting the Interview: Job recruitment in Greensboro and surrounding areas

U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in eight months last week as the labor market continues to show strength in the face of elevated interest rates.
U.S. applications for jobless claims fell by 20,000 to 201,000 for the week ending Sept. 16, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s the lowest figure since the last week of January.
HOW TO GET THE INTERVIEW
GuilfordWorks and Graham Personnel Services are two agencies offering help to candidates in the Piedmont Triad.
GuilfordWorks operates through its NCWorks Centers to match job seekers with meaningful work and training. The organization is hosting a career preparedness and hiring fair in Greensboro.
Northeast Greensboro Community Career Preparedness Workshops
When: September 23 | 10 – 2 pm
Where: His Glory Child Development Center (3223 Yanceyville St., Greensboro)
Northeast Greensboro Community Hiring Event
When: September 30 | 10 – 2 pm
Where: His Glory Child Development Center (3223 Yanceyville St., Greensboro)
Graham Personnel Services serves clients across the United States. It specializes in specializes in hiring, retention, and recruiting at Fortune 500 companies and small businesses. Graham Personnel Service reported more than 400 direct-hire and contract positions in the Piedmont Triad.