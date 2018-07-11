GREENSBORO, N.C. - Apple is giving discounted battery replacements for $29 down from $80 until the end of this year. It comes after the company admitted to slowing down older phone's software to make up for aging batteries. There's a whole lot of phones that qualify from iPhone 6 all the up to the X. But it's probably only worth the money bucks if you have a 6 or 7.

The hardest part of getting your battery replaced is waiting in the line at the apple store. 2 Wants To Know’s Ben Briscoe tried it this morning and it only took about two hours. Tech experts say getting a replacement can extend the life of your phone and make it faster. Ben’s was a fraction of a second quicker at opening up e-mails.

Reviewed.com tried it too and found their processor test results have more or less remained the same. But their phone is "back to holding a charge for as long as it did" when it was first purchased nearly two years ago. Reviewed.com's final verdict: "a new battery will be a welcomed breath of fresh air. Simply put, it's a no brainer."

Again you only have until December 31 to get the discounted price of $29.

