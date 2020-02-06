'We all have to ask ourselves: what can I do to make this better?' Former NC Chief Justice Henry Frye's life lessons on racism and protests

NC's first African-American Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court talks about the protests, message and violence of today.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How do we navigate everything that is happening? From the death of George Floyd to the protests around the nation and right here at home and the violence that has erupted. There is fear, frustration, anger, hurt.

Talking about just the facts of Floyd's death brings shouts from all sides. When you get into why people feel one way or another, it becomes dangerous as people pick apart every word you say. And yet, we felt it was more dangerous not to talk about what is being said, posted, thought in our minds.

To start the conversation, and yes, this is just the beginning of the talking of cringe-worthy topics for some folks like white privilege, why countering black lives matter with all lives matter is an offensive, how violence takes away from the message of the protest.

Former NC Chief Justice Henry Frye shared his life experiences and wisdom of living through and being part of the Civil Rights Movement, working his way through NC to be a legislator, a judge, and the first African-American Chief Justice in our state.

Black Lives Matter & The Counter Sentiment Of Don't All Lives Matter

Frye says it's not that other lives don't matter. All lives matter. But he says the reason why it's important to keep the focus on the Black Lives Matter focus is that, in the case of George Floyd and countless others, his life didn't seem to matter. The message of Black Lives Matter doesn't diminish the fact other lives matter.

Protests and Violence

Frye doesn't condone any of the violence. He calls on the leaders of the peaceful protest to get together and come up with plans on how to keep that from happening, how to find the trouble-makers, and make sure they don't take advantage of the situation. He says when the violence happens, it takes away from the message.

Is Being Quiet The Same As Bad As The Violence?