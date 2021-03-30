Here's what the EXP expiration date means on your vaccine card

We have new information about how long the vaccine will protect you from coronavirus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer got a vaccination card which says his Pfizer shot has an expiration date (EXP) of 7/2021. He wondered if that's how long he's protected from coronavirus.

Our sources for this Verify are Pfizer, the CDC and Dr. Alex Greninger.

First up, Pfizer says the EXP or expiration date refers to how long doctors have to get the shot in your arm before it goes bad. Not how long you are protected from coronavirus.

In fact the CDC writes: "both this disease and the vaccine are new. We don't know how long protection lasts for those who are vaccinated." The CDC wouldn't expect you to get reinfected within 3 months of getting the vaccine, but beyond that it's an educated guess.

"Immunity from the vaccine will probably last years, depending on what happens from this virus from a mutational standpoint," said Greninger.