High Point pastor hopes his city will be a 'beacon' for race relations

A protest march is scheduled for this Sunday in High Point. Hundreds of people including city leaders, police officers and ministers are expected to take part in it.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Orrick Quick is in many ways fortunate to be alive. In fact, his being born was a bit of a miracle. His mother was diagnosed with Lupus and doctors suggested she not have him because she may die. Quick said his mom had faith and was willing to risk her life to have him.

That baby is now Pastor Quick and a mentor to thousands of people in High Point. Pastor Quick is a tireless activist and works with people in the homeless community. He also has a tremendous passion for outreach not just in the United States but across the globe.

Pastor Quick is in every sense of the word a leader in the High Point community. He is also like so many other African American men frustrated with the racial injustice in our country.

“If you’ve never been the individual pulled over for no apparent reason, or never sat on the side of the curb while police officers search your car then it’s hard to relate to what we are feeling,” Pastor Quick said.

The past couple of weeks have been especially difficult for Pastor Quick and members of the African American community. Last month George Floyd died while being arrested as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

“Our whole nation, especially the African American community is in mourning, that’s what’s going on right now, we are in mourning after what happened to George Floyd,” Pastor Quick said.

Last Sunday Pastor Quick and several hundred people took part in a march and protest outside the High Point Police Department. Protesters are demanding equal justice for all and want to put an end to racial injustice, “People are angry and upset,” Quick said.

“As a black man in this day and age anytime an officer comes up from behind us, we stiffen up,” Quick said.

This past week Pastor Quick has had several conversations with High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shultz. Pastor Quick asked Chief Shultz to publicly denounce the death of George Floyd which Chief Shultz did.

It now appears the two men will both be taking part in a march this coming Sunday. “He is going to allow officers, he is going to be able to walk with us in this march,” said Pastor Quick.

Recent acts of violence and looting in different parts of the Triad have taken away from what for the most part has been peaceful protests centered around a need for change. Pastor Quick is calling for his community to showcase the type of people who live there, “High Point is going to be a beacon, not only for the surrounding cities but the state and even this nation,” said Pastor Quick.

While he understands one march will not undo what he said is years and years of injustice he believes it’s an important step right now.

“Do I believe one man can change the world, you better believe I do absolutely, especially when that man is led by God,” said Pastor Quick.