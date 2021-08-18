'Home Stimulus': This is not what you think it is

This not a stimulus payment, this is an ad for refinancing, but it's disguised as a news story.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Stimulus payments, Advanced Child Tax Credit payments, payments for unemployment benefits that were overtaxed. The IRS has been directed to give out a lot of money, much of it, in the form of advances on tax credits.

Due to all of the payments, when folks see there is a “home stimulus” it seems to fit right in, but what you’re seeing isn’t quite what the headline makes it out to be.



“This is an ad masquerading as a news article, they call it an advertorial,” said Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau. “If you scroll to the bottom and read the fine print, which we all do, it tells you right there, this article is a promotional endorsement.”

So often, we miss the fine print because we're looking at the headline.

We’ve scrolled to the bottom of the page so you can see what it says for yourself.



This article was created as a promotional endorsement for which Learn Saving.com may receive remuneration from third parties. (That means, they can make money off your info)



So, what is this really about? Some 19.4 million homeowners are now in a position to save an average of $309 per month by refinancing.

“This is not a stimulus program at all this is just a clever way to get your information to send it to mortgage brokers and lenders,” said Yates.