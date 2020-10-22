HOPE Program pays your rent & utilities. How to apply.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID has changed all of our lives in some way. For many, it is causing major financial hardship. A federal grant is designed to help families facing that hardship to pay their rent and utilities.

The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program is a new statewide initiative that may provide rent and utility assistance to eligible low- and moderate-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to the economic effects of COVID-19. The new program will help prevent evictions and utility disconnections in order to promote housing stability during the ongoing pandemic. HOPE is an initiative of the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, a division of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The HOPE Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program – Coronavirus and the U.S. Department of the Treasury Coronavirus Relief Funds. If you are concerned about being evicted, click here to learn how the temporary eviction moratorium may be able to help you.