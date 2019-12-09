some people are already thinking about holiday shopping - and it's never too early for that! So our partners at KHOU and Walmart shared some of the toys expected to be the hottest sellers this year!

It's back to the future when it comes to the most anticipated toys of the 2019 season. Walmart says interactive toys, like Hatchimals from a couple of years ago, will again top many lists. They also say surprise toys, where you don't know whats in the box, will also be big sellers.

Walmart's hot list includes:

--tic tac toy friends.

--spiderman web slinger

--lol surprise omg doll.

--another singing baby shark

--the new love to hug elmo.

--and a build a bear at home kit

But from the "doesn't that stink" file, kids may lose interest in some of those hard to find toys a few weeks after Christmas.

Experts say 2019's hard-to-find toy is a doll that grows out of a flowerpot. So you better buy yours soon.

If your kids really want one of these, keep an eye out for deals now. The hottest toys are often sold out by November.