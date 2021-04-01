How to check the status of your stimulus payment

The IRS has the Get My Payment portal up again, but be willing to wait for the information.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's baaaaccckkkk! The IRS Get My Payment portal is once again active so you can check the status of your stimulus payment (also known as EIP, Economic Impact Payment).

The portal was active just after noon on January 4. By that time, some folks already saw their stimulus payment credited to their account by direct deposit.

Remember, there are millions of people trying to use the portal, so be patient. When you do get through to put in your information, you will need to put in your social security number.

The portal will tell you:

That the IRS sent your second Economic Impact payment, also known as a stimulus payment.

That the IRS sent your first payment. Some people received their first Economic Impact Payment in partial payments. If you received partial payments, the application will show only the most recent.

Your payment type: direct deposit or mail.

Data is updated once per day overnight, so there's no need to check more than once per day.

This second stimulus payment is $600 for every adult and $600 for every dependent under the age of 17 years.

HOW WILL YOUR PAYMENT COME TO YOU?

The IRS confirms this information: As with the first round of payments under the CARES Act, most recipients will receive these payments by direct deposit. For Social Security and other beneficiaries who received the first round of payments via Direct Express, they will receive this second payment the same way.